Effiduase-Asokore MP honoured by Bono East NPP youth wing

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie is the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency

The Bono-East Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party has honoured the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in Ashanti Region, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.



Presenting a citation to the MP in Effiduase, the youth wing administrator Aboagye Amponsah, praised Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie for his immense dedication to the wing.



He was described as 'very dedicated' to the empowerment of the youth wing and the party as a whole.



The Youth Wing Administrator, however, appealed to residents of Effiduase-Asokore Constituency to vote massively for Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie to enable the party achieve its target of winning ninety percent of the valid vote cast.



On his part, Mr. Ayew Afriyie expressed his profound gratitude to the Youth Wing for what he described as a wonderful gesture.



Below is the full inscription of the citation;



CITATION:



This Citation is presented to you as a token of appreciation from Bono-East Regional Youth Wing for your continued efforts and dedication towards the progress of the New Patriotic Party and the Bono-East Regional Youth Wing.



We wish to seize this precious opportunity to appreciate your enormous contributions which date not go unnoticed.



You are a masterpiece to this puzzle and so we appreciate your dedication and service.



Daniel Owuredu



Bono East Regional Youth Organiser.

