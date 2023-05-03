Effectively collaborate with partners, stakeholders to end human rights violations - HRRG tells AIG

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

Founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Reporters (HRRG), Joseph Kobla Wemakor on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, delivered a powerful speech at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Amnesty International Ghana held at the plush auditorium of Tomriek Hotel, East Legon in Accra.



The colorful ceremony which brought together key partners, stakeholders, CSOs, human rights activists, defenders, advocates, journalists, government appointees, the diplomatic community and faith-based organizations in the country equally witnessed the launch of the 2022 annual report of the global human rights organization.



In his address, he emphasized the importance of human rights activism and the role of organizations like Amnesty International and the Human Rights Reporters Ghana in advocating for those who have been marginalized and oppressed.



Mr. Wemakor began his speech by acknowledging the significance of the occasion and the extraordinary work that Amnesty International has done over the past 50 years.



He spoke about the organization's commitment to upholding human rights, fighting for justice, and exposing human rights abuses around the world.



Mr. Wemakor then went on to highlight some of the specific challenges facing the human rights movement in Ghana, including issues such as police brutality, gender-based violence, and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.



He called on Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to continue to support activists and journalists in Ghana who are working to shine a light on these issues and advocate for change.



Throughout his address, the staunch human rights defender emphasized the importance of collaboration, both within the human rights community and with other stakeholders, such as governments and business leaders.



He stressed that in order to achieve meaningful change, it is essential for everyone to work together, across borders and across disciplines.



Mr. Wemakor closed his speech by reiterating the importance of the work that Amnesty International does and the critical role that human rights activism plays in creating a more just and equitable world for all.



He urged everyone in attendance to continue to fight for human rights and to never give up on the pursuit of justice.



In conclusion, Joseph Wemakor's speech at the 50th Anniversary Celebration launch of Amnesty International was an impassioned and inspiring call to action.



His message of collaboration, persistence, and commitment to upholding human rights is one that resonates not only in Ghana but around the world.



“We must all work together to create a more just and equitable future, and organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Reporters Ghana are leading the way”.



The Human Rights Reporters Ghana, (HRRG) is an initiative of young Ghanaian journalists, editors, lawyers and human rights activists, advocates and defenders who have come together to help address issues of human rights violations in Ghana and beyond to bring the country closer to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Agenda 2030 as well as the Agenda 2069.



HRRG came into the limelight in 2019 with the launch of its ‘historic nationwide sensitization campaign on Kidnapping, Teenage Pregnancy and Tramadol /Drug Abuse dubbed’: “the KTT Project” barely a few months after its inception.



Beyond the shores of Ghana, HRRG is simply identified as a small vibrant local group of human rights torchbearers with a global reach strongly backed by a powerful motto: “Society for All Without Discrimination”.