Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eelection not a do or die affair - NDC Chairman

The NDC chairman for Tolon constituency is appealing for peace

Correspondence from Western Region



The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Chairman for the Tolon constituency, Mr. Mohammed Adam has urged the sympathizers of the two major political parties; the NDC and the NPP to abide by peace during and after today's elections.



Mr. Adam said he and the NDC have pledged to maintain peace during and after the election, therefore, called on the leadership of the NPP in the constituency to also do same.



“ I Mohammed Adam, I stand for peace and I am urging all our teeming supporters to also stand for peace."



He advised that in other to avoid squabbles in the election day, people should endeavour to leave the polling centers after voting and maybe return later in the evening for declaration of the results.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive of the Tolon Constituency, Hajia Yakubu Barikisu, has thanked the people of Tolon, for the peaceful campaigns.



She was optimistic, the NPP will win the election peacefully, “we don't want to win the election by violence means." She said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.