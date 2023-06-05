Eduvision and Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu organizes tech skills training for youth in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: Mohammed Issah, Contributor

Eduvision in partnership with Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, organized a two days social media marketing bootcamp for young women in the Tamale metropolis. They aimed to help equip the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the world of social media.



The information technology (I.T) skills training was held on June 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at the Afritech Hub, Tamale. Throughout the program, the participants which included students from University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale Technical University, Senior High School leavers and others, engaged in intensive training sessions and hands-on activities, which were all designed to unleash their digital potential and ignite their passion for social media marketing.



Also, the youth were exposed to all aspects of social media marketing with industry experts and professionals leading the discussions at the training.



To reinforce the practical application of their newly acquired skills, the young women were assigned team projects. These projects challenged them to develop comprehensive social media marketing campaigns for real-world scenarios.



"I just want to say thanks to the leaders of the bootcamp for the knowledge they have imparted on me. I am very grateful and happy because I have learned a lot about social media marketing,” said by Khadijah, one of the participants at the training.