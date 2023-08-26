'Eduru me so' doesn't make sense – Nana Akomea on Alan’s slogan

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Akomea, a member of the Mahamudu Bawumia flagbearership campaign team, has expressed skepticism over the popular slogan 'Eduru me so' associated with former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kyerematen.



According to him, elections are hinged on policies and visions rather than the length of service within a party.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM he questioned the slogan, indicating that it does not adequately address the critical issues at hand.



Akomea further debunked the notion that Alan Kyerematen made a sacrifice for Nana Akufo-Addo's ascent to the presidency.



He highlighted that Kyerematen had contested Akufo-Addo in multiple elections, including 2008, 2012, and 2016. This, he argued, contradicts the narrative that Kyerematen yielded his bid to Akufo-Addo.



"Personally, I haven't heard Alan saying that it is his turn, so people should vote for him, but I have heard his followers making that argument.



"That slogan doesn't make sense, and those saying that Alan sacrificed for Akufo-Addo for the presidency, that is also not true, because he contested against him in 2008, 2012, and even in 2016.



"In 2012, we asked him why he didn't give Akufo-Addo a second chance; he said no and he equally contested against him in 2016 as well.”



Akomea clarified that the historical data, particularly the statistics from the 2014 super delegates election, illustrated a significant difference in popularity between the two candidates.



"When you look at 2014 statistics of the super delegates election, Akufo-Addo had 80% and Alan had 7%, but still he contested with him in the election of the delegates, so how did he give Akufo-Addo a chance? It doesn't make sense, for me, I listen to people's policies and contributions to the party and how they will help to secure victory. I see Bawumia as someone with the greatest chance to defeat John Mahama,” Akomea remarked.



Alan will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for today August 26, 2023) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



