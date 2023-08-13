You are here: HomeNews2023 08 13Article 1823741

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Educationist who tied nine-year-old boy to orange tree surrenders to Police

Some officers of the Ghana Police service Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Timothy Gyamfi Mensah, a 74-year-old retired Educationist, who allegedly tied a 9-year-old boy to an orange tree at Akaa in the Oti Region, has surrendered himself to the Jasikan Police.

He came out from his hideout in Kumasi and reported to the Police on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Gyamfi, in a viral video on social media about a week ago, was said to have tied the victim with a nylon rope for stealing two oranges without permission.

The Police had since rescued the victim and mounted a search for the Educationist to assist in investigations.

Gyamfi, who was accompanied to the police station by Nana Oppong Kyekyeku IV, the Chief of Akaa, Nana Agyedu Asiedu, Chief of Atonkor, Nana Nkansa of Atonkor, Entwi Baikaa, a native of Akaa, among others, was granted bail after his statement was taken.

Baikaa, a Government Appointee at the Jasikan Municipal Assembly and Acting Assemblyman for the Akaa Electoral Area, in a phone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that two other children, who were eyewitnesses to the incident were also interrogated.

He said the accused person had been tasked to bring three other children from the town to the Police station on Monday, August 14 for interrogation.

