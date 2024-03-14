Education workers connect congratulates Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination

Regional News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Esther Xorlali Kugbey, Contributor

According to Eleanor Roosevelt, "women, whether subtly or vociferously, have always been a tremendous power in the destiny of the world."



Education Workers Connect, a policy think tank whose principal aim is advocating for quality education across all levels in the country, warmly congratulates Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her well-deserved nomination as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming general election.



Your distinguished tenure as the former first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and your significant contributions as the former education minister have truly made a positive impact on the education landscape in our country.



We are thrilled to once again see you in this role and are confident that your passion for education and its related issues and your relentless pursuit of excellence will continue to inspire progress and transformation in our educational system, which has regrettably seen a huge dip in funding, misplaced priorities, and lip services.



The Think Tank stands ready to collaborate with you in addressing key educational challenges, including but not limited to providing realistic and deserving motivational packages to our hardworking teachers who are working tirelessly to nurture our children, albeit with little appreciation and recognition.



Our confidence in you stems from your wealth of experience in academia, your past fulfilling record as the former education minister, and your unblemished public service record that you bring to the table.



We wish you success and fulfillment in your new position, and we look forward to working closely with you to promote quality education for all, which is the primary objective of the Think Tank.