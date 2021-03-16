Regional News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: GNA

Education sub-Committee of ACMA tours schools to ensure coronavirus protocol adherence

The Education, Youth and Sports Sub-Committee of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) has embarked on a familiarisation tour to some selected Basic Schools in the Municipality.



The visit was to ascertain first-hand information on the adherence of the safety measures and prevention protocols of COVID-19 by students and teachers and the environment on which teaching and learning persist.

Some of the schools the committee visited included; Alajo 1&2, Kotobabi 1&2 and Kwame Nkrumah Basic School.



The visits, led by the committee's Chairperson and Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area Mr Ibrahim Halidu said, education and health was a top most priority to the assembly and that all efforts were underway to ensure the safety of students and prevent the health facilities from crowding.



He said Ghana's educational system was recognised as one of the best in the West African continent and the country must work hard to maintain its status quo.



Other assembly members of the committee who toured the schools included; Madam Linda Mirekua Ansong, Kokomlemle West, Mr Tommy Thompson, Kotobabi, Mr Halid Abdul Salam, Quaye Mensah, Mr Moses Abhor, Kokomlemle East and Mr Abubakar Alhassan, Nkansah Gyan Electoral Areas and Mr Thomas Ayitiah Alfonso, a Government Appointee.



The Ayawaso Central was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and given autonomy in 2019.