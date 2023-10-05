Education minister takes subtle swipe at NDC's Green Book

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has taken a subtle jab at the National Democratic Congress’ Green Book, while referring to the amount of work the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has out into the education sector.



The minister said that Ghana remains one of the leaders in the world when it comes to countries with a lot of qualified teachers, although he admitted that more still needs to be done for them.



Referring to the Green Book, a comprehensive document put together by the National Democratic Congress under John Dramani Mahama that showcased all the projects undertaken by their government, Dr. Adutwum said he has adopted evidenced-based approaches in highlighting what the president has done in education.



“We are one of the few countries in the world where you can get 100 teachers today, if you want them. So, our universities have done a good job, but we need to a better job in the deployment process and we are going to do just that.



“You seem politicians, sometimes we don’t do ourselves a favour. We are our worst enemies. Worst enemies in the sense that if you look at the work Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put into education, somebody can look at you, say with a straight face that he has done nothing. So, these days, I do evidence-based communication; no Green Book wahala – I show you what we have done,” he said.



Dr, Yaw Osei Adutwum made this known while speaking at the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize being held at Takoradi in the Western Region.



The Ghana Teacher Prize is in its 6th year after it was rebranded in 2018 from the Best Teacher Awards.



