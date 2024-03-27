Education giant, Excel-Plus Education is set to host the 2024 Study Abroad Fair at the Accra City Hotel.

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: Excel-Plus Education

Hundreds of students will have the chance to learn more about the wide selection of programmes, tuition fees, and scholarships with several UK institutions at this crucial event, which is scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2024.



Speaking to the media, Head of Business and Operations at Excel-Plus Education, Joseph Quainoo said the platform will also give students the chance to get assistance in arranging their documentation for both academic and professional goals.



According to him, the event will introduce students to University counsellors who will help them define their career and academic objectives.



"I am humbled to create such wonderful opportunities for free to my colleague brothers and sisters who seek to study abroad. I hope this privilege will go a long way to assist everyone who participates to get firsthand information about most institutions outside to enable them to make the right choice," he said.



He took the opportunity to urge all interested students to secure a free spot by scanning the QR code on the event flier.



"This is indeed a life-changing opportunity. I urge all interested parties to join for free. It is our sole aim at Excel- Plus Education to bring out the best in you by putting you in charge.



"Our services are free of charge and includes students counselling, placement of students, applications, fees information, scholarships information and many others. I entreat everyone to attend", he added.



Excel-Plus Education is a reputable organization that represents international universities with partners across the globe.



The company has assisted hundreds of students across Ghana and the African continent to gain access to various universities in order to provide quality education for a better future.