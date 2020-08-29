General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Education for Zongo youth is the surest way to development - Bawumia

Dr Bawumia was addressing Zongo Chiefs and Imams, as well as residents of Ashaiman on Friday

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the commitment of the government of President Akufo-Addo to prioritise education as a catalyst for Zongo development agenda.



Addressing Zongo Chiefs and Imams, as well as residents of Ashaiman on Friday, Dr. Bawumia said providing education for the youth of the country, especially in deprived communities such as Zongos, is the surest way of human resource development and poverty alleviation hence the NPP government's commitment to investing in education for all.



"Education has proven to be a reliable vehicle for development and the only way we can ensure a bright future for our children, our Zongo communities and the nation is to ensure that we provide them education," Dr. Bawumia said.



"The government of President Akufo-Addo believes that no child should be out of school because their parents cannot afford to pay fees, that is why we introduced Free SHS to provide secondary education for all, including our children from Zongo communities."



Dr. Bawumia said, apart from Free SHS for all, the NPP government has also prioritised human resource development by sending 40 students drawn from Zongo communities across the country to go and study medicine in Cuba on a full government scholarship.



"One of the 40 brilliant students who have been sent to Cuba to study medicine is from here, Ashaiman and this shows that the government is creating opportunities for all without discriminating."



Dr. Bawumia also explained the government's broad development agenda for Zongos, saying President Akufo-Addo established the Ministry of Zongo and Inner Cities Development and the Zongo Development Fund as vehicles for sustainable development in Zongo communities.



"Development for Zongo communities should not be about occasional distribution of rice and sugar," Dr. Bawumia said.



"President Akufo-Addo’s government is sincere with his zongo development vision that is why he has established a ministry and a statutory fund to ensure that money for zongo development is captured in the budget every year."



The Vice President said since the creation of the Ministry of Zongo and Inner Cities Development, and just two years after the full implementation of ZDF, there has been visible infrastructure development in many Zongos across the country such as building and renovation of schools, clinics, ICT centres, bridges, drainage systems, as well as astro and green football parks.



4 More To Do More



Dr. Bawumia called for more support for the government to do more for the people, stressing that President Akuffo-Addo has kept faith with the people of Zongo by fulfilling his promise to create the Zongo Development Fund to accelerate development.



The Vice President said the NPP government's commitment towards education for Zongo communities is highlighted in its 2020 Manifesto with the government planning to build 16 model schools in 16 Zongos in each of the 16 regions



Ashaiman Muslim chief and elders endorse Education For All



The Muslim Chief of Ashaiman and Tema Traditional Area Alhaji Yusif Braimah, commended the NPP government for its broad policy of inclusion, especially in the area of education.



Sarki Yusif stressed that the government's focus on education is laudable and should be supported by all.



"Throughout Dr. Bawumia's address to us, he kept talking about education and that is an interesting area because education is very important," the Chief said.



"It is laudable and I wholeheartedly support you and the government for your efforts in providing education for all. This initiative deserves support and I urge my people to rally behind the President and his Vice President."

