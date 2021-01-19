General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Education Ministry urges parents to support gov’t in providing PPE

The Ministry of Education is urging parents to help the government in its efforts to provide every school with Coronavirus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



The Ministry is also urging old students associations and everybody who can help their various Alma Mata to support the government by providing some the PPE to the schools in the fight against COVID-19.



Following the reopening of schools, the government announced the distribution of PPE to all schools, especially, the government schools.



But Onua TV’s monitoring on the first day at schools on Monday Janury 18 and the second day, Tuesday January 19 indicated that some government schools were yet to receive their PPE.



Reacting to the issues on Onua TV’s Maakye on Tuesday jointly hosted by Afia Tagor and Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, the Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, explained that “our monitoring teams are still on the ground monitoring how the distributions are going and those schools that have not gotten them, they will get them soon”.



He added “we urged parents to also help their words if they have not gotten the government’s supply. The fight is not only for the government alone. It’s the time we put away the notion that it is the government’s responsibility solely and help our words”.



Mr. Obeng-Fosu further said, “because it’s nationwide, the responsibilities are huge. The old students helped when the outbreak came and we are urging them to do the same this time. They can also help the government”.



Fumigations of schools



The PRO said every school in the country, including private schools, were fumigated before the reopening of schools.



“Schools were turned into prayer centres during the closure as a result of the COVID-19 that is why we disinfected all schools”.