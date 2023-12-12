Education Ministry lauded for improved school placement exercise

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some parents, guardians, and stakeholders in the country have praised the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for an event-free Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) exercise this year.



According to the concerned Ghanaians, the fact that no incidents have so far been recorded during the self-placement and the general admission process attests to the prudent measures put in place by the Education Minister with support from agencies under his Ministry.



This, according to the stakeholders, has brought about a smooth, fast, and fair exercise.



The Director for the West Africa Regional Director of CUTS International, Mr. Appiah Kusi Adomako, and (a research and policy think tank) were particularly happy with the smoothness of the operations at the national resolution centre where parents/guardians rushed for support on issues concerning school placement.



He also lauded parents/guardians for their comportment during visits to the resolution centers leading to the easy and smooth processing and resolution of their challenges.



“I was impressed when I visited the Accra Regional Resolution Centre last week where I saw the smooth arrangement of the process, leading to parents and their children relaxing while going through the process of having their issues resolved,” the Regional Director said.



Adomako was quick to caution the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make it a point to intensify publicity on the timelines for the releasing of results as well as the date for the reopening for first-year students to enable parents to plan.



He was, however, not happy with the selling of scratch cards for checking examination and placement results since it becomes an extra burden on parents and appealed to the Education Ministry and the GES to have a second look at the scratch card sales issue.



Adomako also praised the conduct of parents for complying with the instructions of the staff at the resolution centres making the exercise simple, easing the burden of anxious parents/guardians.



Madam Comfort Nsiah, a Kasoa-based businesswoman on her part stated that the speed with which issues were resolved at the national resolution centre in Accra was amazing, making it much easier for parents to go back to their places of work and homes.



She appealed to the Minister to continue with all the good policies he spearheaded to transform the nation through education.



The businesswoman urged parents to encourage their children to take their studies seriously so that the huge investment made by the government and other stakeholders would not go to waste.



Background



The Education Ministry has for the past three years put in place strategic measures to ensure that the CSSPS becomes easy and fair for all students to have the opportunity to get placed in their school of choice.



This has led to improved management processes, ensuring that parents and guardians do not waste much time at the resolution centres for their placement issues to be resolved.