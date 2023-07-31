Education Ministry declares non-interference in Adisadel College bullying investigation

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

The Education Ministry has stated that government will not impede any investigations carried out by other state institutions interested in the matter regarding the ongoing bullying incident at Adisadel College in Cape Coast,



Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister for Education responsible for General Education, made this declaration during an interaction with the staff and management of Adisadel College in Accra on Thursday.



While the Ministry and the Ghana Education Service have their own regulations for addressing such issues, Rev. Ntim Fordjour clarified that they would not obstruct any external state institution's efforts to investigate the incident.



He emphasized the significance of adhering to laws governing the behavior and conduct of all Ghanaian citizens, regardless of age and location.



"It is time all students across the country have a paradigm shift on bullying and general indiscipline, having in mind that every action has consequences under the law," stated the Deputy Minister in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Other officials accompanied the Deputy Minister, including Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Deputy Director General of GES, and Mr. Emmanuel Essuman, the Central Regional Director of Education.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour urged the staff and management of Adisadel College to maintain a high standard of discipline on the campus and stay vigilant to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.



