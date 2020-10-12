Regional News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Education Minister swears in new KNUST council members

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku PrempeH at the sworning in ceremony

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sworn in four (4) new members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Council.



The four are Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson (Vice-Chancellor), Dr. Otchere. Addai Mensah, (UTAG Representative), Ether Abu Ayim, (Interim SRC Representative), and Justina Sarfiwa Fosu, (Interim GRASAG Representative).



At the brief ceremony, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh charged them to focus on and strengthen the strategic directions of the University.



He also advised the new members to promote activities that will generate income for the betterment of the University.



Stressing on capacity building, he was optimistic that the University will implement academic programmes for the good of Ghana.



The Minister promised the government’s commitment to supporting Universities in admitting the first batch of the free senior high school graduates.



He thus, assured the Council that, the government would support the institution with the provision of relevant infrastructure.



The Minister also stressed that Government is not oblivious of the fact that, virtual teaching and learning has come to stay, therefore, Universities should introduce online educational platforms.



He encouraged the University to develop a crisis plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of the reopening of the next academic year beginning January 2021.



The Chairman of Council, Ambassador Nana Effah Apenteng appreciated the good works of the Minister and said that Council Members would collaborate with the government for the good of the University.

