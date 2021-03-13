General News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: GNA

Education Minister meets Heads of Agencies under the ministry

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei. Adutwum, the new Minister of Education, has met Heads of the various Agencies under the Ministry of Education.



The meeting which was aimed at interacting with the Heads was also used to explain his vision of transformating the education sector in the country into a formidable one.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum told the Agency Heads that his main goal was to fulfil the vision of the President who had set a bold national agenda for education transformation.



The transformation, he said, was crucial since education played a very important role in every facet of the economy saying, “no country can develop without education hence the need for the best minds and talents to be developed to support the development of the country”.



In attendance were Heads of the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Library Board; the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, National Teachers Council, National Service Scheme, National Schools Inspectorate Authority, and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training among others.



The Minister urged the various Agencies to strive to work as a team and put in place the right strategies which could help in the attainment of the President’s agenda of transforming the nation’s education.



Again the Minister pledged to operate an open door policy and urged the heads to always bring their views and ideas together for the collective good of the Ministry and the country as a whole.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday 5th March, 202I sworn into office 28 Ministers including Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe as Minister of Education.



Dr Adutwum was the Deputy Minister for Education from 2017 to 2020, His being exceptional performance led to his elevation.



The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Benjamin K. Gyasi, on behalf the Heads, pledged support to the Minster to ensure that the President’s dream of transforming the nation’s education would be attained.