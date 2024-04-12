Education Minister marks 60th birthday with school children

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged students to take advantage of the various interventions being implemented by the government to sharpen their skills and knowledge.



He explained that such a move would go a long way toward preparing them and also helping them adapt to the rapidly changing job market requirements so they could be employed or cope with the trend.



Dr. Adutwum was addressing a section of schoolchildren from three basic schools, namely the St. Benedict Basic, St. Barnabas Basic, and Calvary Methodist Basic Schools, all in Accra.



The schoolchildren were at the Education Ministry to join the minister in celebrating his 60th birthday, held on Tuesday.



The schoolchildren joined the minister to have a buffet lunch as part of activities to mark his birthday.



In attendance at the party were the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Eric Nkansah, David Prah, the Deputy Director General of the Ghana TVET Service, Mamle Andrews, and the Chief Director of the Education Ministry.



The education minister mentioned STEM education, one student, one tablet, the introduction of robotics and pre-engineering, the construction of 21st-century junior high schools, and the revamping of TVET institutions, among others, as some of the new interventions that have been introduced by the government to promote education in the country.



Dr. Adutwum again appealed to the children not to let the huge investment being made in the education sector by the government and other stakeholders go to waste.



The Deputy Education Minister in charge of general education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, used the occasion to commend Dr. Adutwum for his desire to ensure that the nation’s education is transformed.



He stated that the leadership style, innovations, and vision of Dr. Adutwum were unmatched and worth emulating.



Rev. Fordjour, on behalf of the staff of the Ministry, wished the minister a longer life and prosperity.



The Deputy Minister pledged to continue supporting Dr. Adutwum in the transformation of the nation’s economy through education.