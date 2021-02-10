General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Education Minister-designate to be vetted today

Minister of Education designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum

Minister of Education designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been added to the initial list of ministerial nominees, according to Accra-based Joy FM’s parliamentary correspondent, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



Explaining why Adutwum was expected to face the committee today, he said: “It is because of the rise in covid-19 cases recorded in senior high and junior high schools as well.



“So the committee found it necessary to vet the minister at least so that he can quickly take over the ministry and put in place measures to control the spread of the virus. That is why the committee decided to include the Education Minister-designate in today’s vetting,” he added.



The Appointments Committee headed by first deputy speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, had originally scheduled two nominees for today.



The two were Health Minister nominee, Kweku Agyemang-Manu, and the National Security Minister nominee, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



Nominee Adutwum returns to a ministry where he had served as deputy to then substantive minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh. Asked about his reaction when the official list came out, he responded: “Very exciting, at first I could not believe it.”