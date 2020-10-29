General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Education Minister announces date for graduate teacher recruitment

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that online portals for the recruitment of 6,500 university graduate teachers and non-teaching staff will go live on Monday, November 2, 2020.



The Minister also disclosed that financial clearance has been granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment.



Dr. Prempeh made this announcement on Thursday, October 29, 2020, when he made a presentation in the ongoing Nation Building Updates series.



The event is being organised by the Ministry of Information at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.



Speaking on the topic “Teachers at the Centre of Quality Education,” Dr Prempeh set out the government’s achievements in respect of teacher reforms since 2017 under President Akufo-Addo.



On the issue of recruitment into the education sector, the Minister stated that by the end of the government’s first term in office, it would have recruited 93,724 staff, including university graduates, College of Education graduates, non-teaching and replacement staff.





