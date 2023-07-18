Education, Agric, fin. ministries to appear in parliament on Tuesday over debts owed suppliers

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministers of Education, Agriculture, and Finance are expected to be in Parliament on Tuesday, July 18th to brief the house on what occasioned the picketing by members of the Ghana Food Suppliers Association.



Members of Parliament will also be demanding explanation from the Ministries on the measures they are putting in place to resolve the concerns of the suppliers for the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.



Members of the National Food Suppliers Association had to picket at the National Buffer Stock Company as they slept at the premises to register their displeasure over the 270 million cedis debt owed them.



Some members of the Minority in Parliament clashed with the Minister for Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Bryan Acheampong over the picketing by the National Food Suppliers Association at the premises of the National Buffer Stock Company for days now.



Mr. Acheampong is seen in the video accusing the Minority for coming along with the media to his office.



He stated that the Minority should have known better and not adopted the way they are handling the situation.



However, after Members of the Minority raised the issue on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin subsequently requested that the sector Ministers concerned with the matter should appear before the house Tuesday.