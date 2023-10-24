Education 5.0: Stakeholders discuss future of education at international conference

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Admission Experts International Multidisciplinary Journal for Research, Publication, and Conferences (AEIMJRPC), in partnership with the Philippine Christian University, recently hosted its second educational research conference in the heart of Dubai.



The event, held at the Bristol Hotel Ballroom, brought together an impressive array of scholars, education experts, and emerging minds from various corners of the globe. Under the theme of "Education 5.0 and Beyond," the conference aimed to explore the evolving landscape of education in the 21st century.



Distinguished guests and speakers from Africa, as well as the Philippines, graced the occasion with their insights and knowledge.



The Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga, delivered an impactful keynote address.



His message emphasized the pivotal role that education plays in the future of nations and the importance of continued innovation in teaching and learning.



The event saw the presence of prominent African figures, including Hon. Ras Mubarak, former MP for Kumbungu Constituency, Cde Nicholas Tobocani Rari, Secretary-General for the Botswana Sectors of Educator Trade Union (BOSETU), and Ms. Loide Shaanika, Secretary-General of the Namibia National Teachers Union (NANTU).



Their participation underscored the significance of cross-border collaboration in the quest for educational excellence.



Dr. Junifen Gauuan, President of the Philippine Christian University, shared inspiring words of wisdom with the attendees. He emphasized the need for students to take their studies seriously, viewing them as a preparation for the "African century" and a time of immense opportunity and growth on the continent.



Dr. James Antwi, Director of the Ghana Adventist Health Services, delivered a thought-provoking message, urging African students to invest in research efforts aimed at advancing African development.



His words resonated with the audience, highlighting the importance of homegrown solutions and innovations for the continent's challenges.



In his closing remarks, the CEO of the Admission Experts encouraged students to apply the knowledge and insights gained during the conference to their respective pursuits. He highlighted the practical value of the conference and urged participants to ensure that their attendance was not in vain.



The conference brought together a diverse group of young scholars and aspiring Ph.D. candidates from Ghana, Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and the Philippines. It served as a forum for the exchange of ideas and the forging of international partnerships, emphasizing the collaborative approach needed to shape the future of education.