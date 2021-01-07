Regional News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Educate your wards on coronavirus safety protocols - Sunyani MCE tells parents

Parents and guardians have been urged to educate their wards on the COVID-19 protocols even before school reopens on Friday, January 15, 2021.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene, made the call on Thursday, January 7, 2021 during the mass disinfection of basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the Bono Region.



According to her, the central government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) is ensuring that, all the needed measures are in place to safeguard the safety of students and pupils as they prepare to return to school.



“And it is for that reason that the government has called for the disinfection of all tertiary, senior high schools, basic schools and TVET in the Bono Region,” the Sunyani MCE explained.



She noted that facilities in these educational institutions that would be disinfected included lecture halls, classrooms, dining halls, administration blocks, science laboratories and open spaces.



She said aside from the ongoing disinfection exercise, the municipality was ready to replace spoilt Veronica buckets and nose masks to the various institutions in the region.



Again, she said because of the massive education embarked on by the municipality on COVID-19, the region recorded the lowest cases of the disease in the country.



For his part, the Assistant Headmaster in-Charge of Administration of Sunyani Senior High School, Mr Kwadwo Oppong-Ansu, thanked the central government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for disinfecting his school against the COVID-19.



"The exercise is a good one because at the end of the day, it will ensure that we say goodbye to COVID-19,” he stated.



Explaining that, his school is expecting about 2,886 students, adding that “we have already started cleaning the school environment to make way for their coming on January 15, 2021.”



He assured parents that all the necessary COVID-19 measures have been put in place to welcome the students back to school.



The schools covered on the second day of the ongoing disinfection and fumigation exercise were Sunyani Senior High School, St. James Seminary, Ideal College, Oli Star and Abesim Senior High School, Agape Preparatory School, all in the Bono Region.

