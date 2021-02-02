Health News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Educate Ghanaians before introducing coronavirus vaccines - NGOs in Health to govt

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH) has urged the government to embark on an educational campaign on COVID-19 vaccines before making them available for the populace.



National Vice-Chair of the Coalition, K.D Ninsau, speaking in an interview with Sefa-Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show disclosed that there are so many misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines among the Ghanaian populace.



“We have to educate people because very soon, the vaccines will be in Ghana. People are having misconceptions about the vaccines and that must be addressed”, he stated.



Meanwhile, he was positive that the Ministry of Health will have a roll-out plan for education on the vaccines and its distribution in the country.



In his 23rd address to the country on measures against COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that hopefully, “by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people and the earliest vaccine will be in the country by March”.



He assured that with the efforts of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared as safe-for-use in Ghana will be administered.



About two weeks ago, the Minister for Information-Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that a vaccine roll-out plan for Ghana is expected to be ready within a week. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said among other things, the plan will include a decision on those to be considered as a priority for the vaccination.