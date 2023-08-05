Edem, other top celebrities join Sammi Awuku on his maiden Ofie Walk

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, was among a list of celebrities who joined the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on his maiden Ofie Walk



As Sammi Awuku joined thousands of people in the Akuapem North Constituency on the Mega Health Walk on Friday, August 4, 2023, it was not only the constituents who joyfully threw their weight behind his quest to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency but some of Ghana’s famed personalities in the entertainment industry also showed up and openly endorsed his candidature to lead the Constituency into the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.



The celebrities who hit the road with him on the historic health walk to make the statement that Sammi Awuku was the best to lead the good people of the Akuapem North Constituency included rapper Edem, comic actors Kalybos and Bismark the Joke as well movie actor and producer Prince David Osei.



Sammi Awuku already enjoys overwhelming support from the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency.



The patrons of the health walk, mostly the youth, lauded organisers of the event and declared that Sammi Awuku’s decision to contest will serve as a boost to the party’s fortunes in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Mr Awuku, who was excited and grateful to everyone for showing up and supporting him, pledged to do his best to bring development to the Constituency and support the chiefs and people of the area as they prepare to celebrate their festivals.