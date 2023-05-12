Edem Farrie appointed as first female vice president of UNSCR 2250 Youth Network

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Media personality and philanthropist Edem Farrie has been officially sworn in with other young leaders across the country as representatives of a youth wing government to propagate the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2250 poised to build a unified youth front to achieve global peace, security and unity.



The sensational media personality among other young leaders was ceremoniously outdoored during the official launch of the organization at the Accra International Conference Centre, the group of young leaders i.e., Youth Members of Parliament, Youth Ministers, and the Executives were charged by their Global Chair Hon. Hopeson Adorye to hold the fort in defending and advocating for the implementation of stringent policies of the United Nations Security Council.



The Global President of International Youth Network H.E Lilian Sally Addo outlined the purpose for which the organization was formed while she emphasized the objective of the United Nations Security Council to make youth across the world ambassadors of global peace and stability.



“ Resolution 2250 is an agreement reached by the UN Security Council, having realized that the youth across the world play a vital role in maintaining peace. So the council decided to adopt these findings to what we have today to broaden the agenda of involving the youth in national decision-making bodies” she stated.



Delivering her inaugural speech, The youth Vice President of the International Youth Network Edem Farrie revealed the struggles she had to endure as a child and attributed that difficult period of her growth to gross mismanagement of the country’s resources which to this day, continues to affect children and youths in Ghana.



“Growing up at about age sixteen, I spent most of my days under the scorching sun cracking stones at the stone quarry in order to make a few cedis to survive, I was literally hungry,” she said.



According to her, the country has failed to prioritize its arable lands to produce basic crops for its citizens thus, turned to expensive imports which burdens the ordinary Ghanaian.

She further hopes to work together with other executives to champion the discourse of making Ghana and the world an equal and just society for all.



Looking back, I wonder how life would be if we were focused on improving the standard of living for people living in countries that are "poor" I am putting the word “poor “ in quotes to highlight what my country, Ghana, is actually poor in.”



“Let’s start by highlighting the things Ghana is distinctly worthy of; Ghana has a sufficient number of arable lands and our climate is ideal for food production yet we import basic vegetables such as onions and tomatoes which is revealing how we are enormously ignoring our vital lands, she stated.”



Edem Farrie further opined that her leadership together with efforts from global partners and youth leaders will project the essence of accountability and due diligence to secure the vision of global unity and progress championed by the youth across the world.



“I am grateful for this appointment and I hope the goals of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 can be achieved by having transparency and accountability that will bring the economic fortunes of our country thus, give the youth the hope and believe that Ghana’s best days are ahead, she said”



United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 was unanimously adopted in 2015 where member States were admonished to increase the representation of Youth in decision-making at all levels.



Recognizing the threat to stability and development posed by the rise of radicalization among young people, the Security Council urged Member States to consider ways to give youth a greater voice in decision-making at the local, national, regional and international levels.



Through the unanimous adoption of resolution 2250 in 2015, which defined youth as persons aged 18 through 29, the Council also urged Member States to consider setting up mechanisms that would enable young people to participate meaningfully in peace processes and dispute resolution.



