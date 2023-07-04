Edem Agbana sheds tears during Thank You tour in Dzodze

Politics of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ketu North constituency, Eric Edem Agbana, shed tears on day one of his thank you tour engagement with branch executives in Dzodze.



The tour which came after several weeks of controversy over the legitimacy of his election surprisingly saw branch and constituency executives pledge their support to the young politician who won the keenly contested May 13th primaries with a single vote.



Before his address to the over 300 branch executives gathered in the Pentecost Church, the session got emotional with the Deputy Regional Organizer’s songs which saw Edem Agbana shed tears.



The leadership of the party in the constituency, led by Chairman Bismark Adrigbate took turns to call for unity and eulogize Edem Agbana as the candidate who has built enough capacity to lead the constituency to an overwhelming victory in 2024.



Edem Agbana in his speech, appealed to all stakeholders to unite and rally round the flag for victory 2024.



According to him, he and the constituency executives have set an agenda to grab over 85% of the votes for the NDC in 2024.







