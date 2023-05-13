Edem Agbana and Adanu get tie, run-off in the offing

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New information coming in indicates that the two main contenders in the Ketu North constituency; Edem Agbana and John Adanu had a tie after votes were counted.



Per a Joynews report, John Adanu requested a recount of the ballot papers after an initial count put Edem Agbana's votes at 360 against his (John Adanu's) vote count of 359.



Following this, reports suggested that Edem had won over his contender with 1 vote, and same was circulating on social media.



But following a recount, both candidates polled a total vote of 358 votes making it a tie.



To determine the winner, therefore, there may have to be a run-off where voting will be redone to determine a winner.



It is still not confirmed what the way forward will be.



The National Democratic Congress is holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.



In all, 356,624 delegates voted in 259 constituencies nationwide. 739 parliamentary aspirants competed while 3 presidential aspirants contested.



Delegates voted in 420 voting centers across the country.



