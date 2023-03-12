Economist grabbed over 'kako' business

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GHS500,000.00 with three sureties to the Economist, who allegedly took GHS475,500.00 from an unemployed woman under the pretext of investing it in a “kako” business but failed.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah directed that all the sureties be civil servants earning not less than GHS3000.00, GHS2000.00 and GHS1000.00 a month respectively.



The matter has been adjourned to March 16, 2023.



Mr Alex Koduah is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretense.



He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.