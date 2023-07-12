Economist Kwame Pianim predicts challenging campaign for Ghana's NPP in 2024 elections

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, foresees significant challenges for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the campaign for the 2024 general elections, citing current economic difficulties in the country.



In an interview on Eyewitness News, Pianim stressed the daunting task ahead for the NPP in securing victory amidst anticipated severe economic hardships for Ghanaians.



Pianim expressed doubts about the NPP's ability to convince voters and break the eight-year cycle of governance, advising the government to approach its actions with caution and deliberation.



"No, it's going to be difficult in 2024. And this is why I applaud the young people who are brave enough and prepared to take on this challenge and sacrifice for the nation," Citinewsroom.com quoted him.



Recognizing the need for a transformative approach, Pianim highlighted the necessity of avoiding the repetition of ineffective processes.



He stated, "Madness will be defined as repeating the same processes and expecting to get the same results. If we don't change drastically how we develop and make haste slowly, we have to cut our coats according to our clothes."



Furthermore, the economist suggested the elimination of procurement agencies and value-for-money audits, arguing that such institutions provide opportunities for corruption.



Pianim emphasized the importance of obtaining value for money in government expenditure and stated, "We have to make sure the monies we get, we will get value for money. And all the procurement agencies, value for money audit, we scrap all of them. Because they provide avenues for people to just take money, and we need to get rid of incompetence and corruption."



