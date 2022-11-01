Economic woes: Akufo-Addo blamed everything except Queen's death - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mastered the art of blaming any and everyone for the country's challenges despite being the person in charge.



This is the view of Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South.



The MP, while reacting to Akufo-Addo's October 30, 2022 address on the state of the economy said the President opted to engage in blame game despite the hardship that the population was going through.



"The only thing Akufo-Addo didn’t blame yesterday was the Queen’s death," Haruna submitted in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, October 31.



He continued: "I mean if you listen to his opening remarks, the only thing he didn’t say was how the death of Queen Elizabeth have affected the performance of the Ghanaian economy."



President Akufo-Addo opening remarks touched on the twin problems that government has serially blamed for the current economic headwinds - impact of COVID-19 and the Russia - Ukraine war.



In other parts of the address, he blamed currency speculators and persons who talk down the cedi for the depreciation of the cedi.



The opposition has, as expected, delivered critical analysis of the address and insisted that the current woes were the result of mismanagement and bad policy positions.



Government is currently seeking a US$3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund, IMF to shore up the economy.



