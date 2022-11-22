'Economic crisis now evident in appeal for funds' - Mahama laments in church

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, says the current economic hardship has affected offertory and other church activities including appeal for funds.



John Dramani Mahama said this while speaking at the 175th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the E.P Church in Ho in the Volta Region.



The former president entreated Christians to spread love and show concern for each other during this time of economic hardship where “money doesn’t like noise”.



“We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise. Especially at this time when we all agree that times are hard. This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves. And so whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour.



I mean, we could tell the hardship in the system from the appeal for funds.“



According to Mahama, the appeal for funds and offerings shows how hard Ghanaians have been affected by the economy.



“When it was GH¢2000, madam chair and a few people came and donated, then it came down to ¢1000, then to ¢500, then to ¢200 and ¢100. And when it got to the silver collection, ¢1, ¢2, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good”.



John Dramani Mahama seized the occasion to commend the church for its role in spreading Christianity in other parts of the world, especially Pakistan, where Christians contribute less to religious affairs.



“After we pray for Pakistan, Moderator should also say a special prayer for me and for the NDC so that in some year that is just coming, luck will smile on us, God will smile on us and give us the power to come and rescue this country from the suffering we are going through,” John Mahama said.