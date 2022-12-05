Economic crisis: 'This government is clueless' - Joyce Bawah

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President Mahama's special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has described the Akufo-Addo government as "clueless" when it comes to the current economic turmoil and reducing the worsening plight of Ghanaians.



According to her, this government is to be blamed for the high cost of living, inflation, corruption among others and ought to find measures in resolving them.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show monitored by GhanaWeb, she indicated that government lacked sensitivity when it comes to the current cost of living which continues to worsen.



“… for an administration that was propelled to this level of popularity on the back of demonstrations in regards to the reduction of VAT, it is mind-boggling that today we speak about a 2.5 per cent increment. Ghanaians know what the difference is. VAT is now 15 per cent. Go out to the market and see how businesses are closing down, letting staff go because they can no longer afford to pay them, buy one item and see the number of taxes on it.



“There is nothing such as burden sharing and there is nothing about the government taking responsibility, there is nothing about any sensitivity on the part of government. Government is currently clueless regarding what to do.” She said on Good Morning Ghana



She added, looking at the state of the economy, "Ghana is ranked at par with Sri Lanka and yet the government is increasing the contingency vault from where it was to GHC1.4 billion, a figure larger for all the ministries put together at the time where Ghana is almost at a standstill."



NYA/FNOQ