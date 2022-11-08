Economic crisis: Reduce the size of your government - Presby Moderator to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has joined the call for the government to cut down his ministers in order to lessen the financial burden on Ghanaians.



According to him, if cutting down the number of his appointees would stabilize the economy to some extent, then the government needs to consider the call.



One of the concerns section of Ghanaians have raised is the size of the government which they are urging the president to reduce.



The moderator also cautioned Ghanaians, particularly politicians how they address the economic issues in the media space.



"Tarnishing the economic image of the country for your political gains will only drive away investors," he added.



Speaking at the Centenary Thanksgiving Service of the Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, Rt Rev Mante said he was worried about how some politicians politicizes situations knowing well it is a global challenge.



“It’s so heartbreaking to watch or listen to people say negative things on the airwaves about Ghana and this will scare away potential investor , this has come to confirm that “ sika mp3 dede”, he added



Ghana is currently facing economic problems from hikes in fuel prices to increase in food prices.



Touching briefly on how the illegal mining activities in the country has polluted water bodies and destroyed farmlands , Rt Rev Mante described it as a form of terrorism and called for such offenders to be treated as a terrorist group.



“How can you destroy water bodies which have been quenching the thirst of Ghanaians, '' he quizzed



He suggested those big men behind the finding if the activities must be arrested and sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.



The Kumasi Jubilee Park was packed with Presbyterians as Districts under the Asante Presbytery gathered to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the first Presbytery in Ashanti Region.



As and when the Presbytery grows, new Presbyteries are carved from it to lessen the burden on the church.



The Presbytery after 100 years has nurtured some other Presbyteries, which include Asante Akyem, Brong Ahafo, Sekyere, Asante South and Sefwi Presbyteries.



He said the impact of the Asante Presbytery could be seen been seen in areas such as education (basic, second cycle and tertiary), health service delivery, hospitality services, support to the needy, Christian education, sound spiritual development healing and deliverance ministries, cultural transformation, inter-faith relations and mission to the palace.



