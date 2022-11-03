Economic crisis: Not all factors are external - Dr. Okoe Boye admits

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has stated that not all the factors affecting the country’s economy are external.



It will be recalled that on several occasions, government officials, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have blamed the economic crises being experienced in the country on the effects of COVID-19 and the recent Russia-Ukraine War.



But speaking on Thursday, November 3, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana and monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku explained that admittedly, some of the factors affecting the country are internal.



He cited debt levels as part of the reasons the country is battling with the economy.



“Not all the factors responsible for our situation are external; our debt levels are also not so good. Debt servicing swallows most of the funds we get,” he said.





