Economic crisis: NDC's Chief Biney pickets at Bawumia's office today

Deputy Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hamilton Nixon Biney, popularly referred to as Chief Biney, is expected to picket at the office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra, this morning, Friday, October 28, 2022.



The protest is against the Vice President and chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his handling of the country's economy.



Per the latest arrangement, the protest will start at Kawukudi Park through 37 to the Lands Commission junction and turn right to the DVLA, where the demonstrators will present a petition to the office of the Vice President.



Chief Biney says he and his cohorts have been compelled to take this action against Dr. Bawumia due to the high cost of living, upsurge in prices of goods and services and high inflation, among others.



Chief Biney continues to wonder how the EMT, chaired by the man dubbed the 'Economic Messiah', will drive the Ghanaian economy into an abyss.



He is thus storming the streets with other suffering Ghanaians to demand answers from the Vice President's office over the current happenings where prices of goods are up the roof.



