Ecomini, Lante Vanderpuye, GH¢800 cement – Four times presidents misspoke

Public speaking is a main trait for every politician because of the need to effectively pass on one's message to their audiences and if need be charge up crowds during campaigns.
Political figures have often ended up slipping at one time or the other during their public deliveries.
The latest to fall into a verbal slip is former president John Dramani Mahama who is being mocked after mistaking the price of a bag of cement for a bag of fertilizer.
Mahama trends over price of cement
While addressing issues regarding the current economic condition in Ghana, John Mahama sought to give an example of the current price of a cement bag in Ghana but appeared to have mixed up the prices.
“Today things are expensive. If you are a farmer, today, a bag of cement is GH¢800,” Mr. Mahama said, to which members of the crowd murmured the actual price.
“GH¢100!,” many said when he asked, “how much,”, seeking for clarification.
A video of this has since been trending on social media with many reacting.
What former President John Dramani Mahama said in Kpandai about a bag of cement now being sold at GH¢800 making it impossible for farmers to purchase and the reactions on social media pic.twitter.com/plRKoL4rtr— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 8, 2023