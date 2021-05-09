Ecole Ronsard holds a panel discussion to celebrate Mother's day

Regional News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Victoria Amankwaa Akosua, Contributor

Mother’s Day – It is one of those events on life’s calendar that catches everyone’s attention every year. In popular banter, you often hear men grumble about why Father’s Day does not have the same effect.



This is not a gender debate. It is simply a conduit for us to zoom in on, Ecole Ronsard, a school that decided to celebrate Mothers in the most unique way.



Maybe through this, we will get to understand that, indeed, a mother’s job is one of the tough ones and it really does deserve all the accolades.



Just a few days ago, Ecole Ronsard, a bilingual school in East Legon held ‘Ronsard Talks’. This is an event they often have where they invite reputable people to discuss an exhaustive list of topics spanning from agriculture to technology.







This specific Ronsard Talk event was centered on mothers, with an aim to celebrate them, and to give them a platform to celebrate themselves.



"The Dynamics of motherhood” was the object of discussion. The intent was to reflect on their unique journeys, share their joys and their challenges and most importantly to encourage each other to keep going and keep learning.



Four Ronsard Moms were honoured to contribute on this panel; Mrs. Elom Anang, a Corporate Relationship Manager at Fidelity Bank; Dr. Nana Ama Asante Poku, a Lecturer and a Research Fellow at ISSER, University of Ghana and Mrs. Dzidzor Arkutu, the CEO of Battop Energy who also doubles as the Lead Beauty Therapist of Float Wellness Spa. Ms. Nina Afari, Head of Nursery at Ecole Ronsard and a mother to a 16-year-old girl hosted the thrilling and passionate discussion.



Mrs. Arkutu combines motherhood with entrepreneurship at her own pace. She shared her personal experience on how bodily changes during pregnancy could lead to low self-esteem in women.



She urged all mothers to engage in wellness therapy and other healthy activities to improve their confidence, especially during pregnancy.



She also highlighted the dangers of using social media as yard stick to grade yourself as mother. She explained that social media often causes women to put undue pressure on themselves to have it all figured out.



Her advice was to stay true to your truth and stay true to your journey by counting your blessings.



Mrs. Anang added her voice by imploring mothers to endeavor to balance their daily activities to make more time for their families. She stressed on time management being expedient to ensuring that the most important things get done.



She advised young mothers to build their future goals at a gradual pace. Though she advocated that getting help was necessary when caring for a child, she admonished mothers to ensure that their voice in their child’s life is not substituted by other voices.



Parents are the primary caregivers in a child’s life and they should take their job seriously.



Dr. Asante-Poku discussed motherhood from another angle. She centered on the fact that, as parents, we believe we that we are here to teach our children and show them the way.



However, through her experiences, she has learnt that our children have more to teach us than we do. They teach us patience, they teach us to pause, to multitask to appreciate the little things and most of all they teach us to grow our faith and believe deeper.



She also observed that when your children have different personalities, you find yourself applying different strategies in your upbringing skills to suit their personalities. She encouraged all mothers to keep an open heart lo learning from their children.



In the final part of the discussion, Ms. Nina Afari, the host, made a jovial point with her panelists that maybe mothers should be paid, as motherhood is a full-time job that lasts a lifetime.



To coronate the event, the mothers created fun by making cocktails and sharing in light banter. Click on the link below to access this exciting discussion.