General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Eat well, exercise to fight coronavirus – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

play videoFile photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to eat a healthy and balanced diet to enable them boost their immunity and fight against infectious diseases.



He said this in his 17th address to the nation on the measures against the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.



He said: “We in Ghana have certainly come a long way and we have made significant progress in combating the disease behind fear and panic exhibited by many especially when the first two cases were recorded in our shores.



“We have to remember to continue improving our fitness by exercising and eating well, patronising our healthy Ghanaian foods which will boost our immunity to disease and help us in the fight against the pandemic.”



Meanwhile, Mr Akufo-Addo has extended by three more months the Executive Instrument (EI) making the wearing of masks mandatory.



He signed the extension of the EI on Monday, September 14.



He said that wearing of masks, properly, will now be in force till Monday, December 14.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.