Easy Water for Everyone to provide 60 communities with potable drinking water

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Easy Water Foundation

Easy Water for Everyone, a non-profit organisation with the aim of addressing the lack of potable water in sub-Saharan Africa has provided some 26 communities in Ghana with pure and safe drinking water and is in the pipeline of doing more.



The NGO, founded by Dr. Nathan Levin and Linda Donald has since 2018, reached out to many Ghanaian communities including Kumi and Boahenkwaa, near Kumasi, and Pediatorkop, Alorkpem, Baitrenya, and Adjim, near Ada.



To mark this year’s World Water Day celebration, the Group is on the brink of providing some 25 communities in Uganda and Senegal with a portable water system that requires no electricity.



Country Director for Ghana, Harrison Matti who made the revelation said the objective of the NGO is to help breach the gap in water supply as governments continue to face both financial and geographical constraints.



He indicated that communities being targeted by the NGO are those where simple pipe scheme, as well as rigs cannot access, areas without power supply, hard-to-reach communities, and communities with access to underground or surface water.



Mr. Matti explained that about 60 communities in Ghana have already been listed to receive potable water devices before the end of 2024.



The water system device, NUF500s, provided by the NGO can be operated by gravity or a hand pump to feed water through hemodialyzers, which are capable of removing 100 per cent of harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites making it safe for drinking.



Since its operation, Easy Water for Everyone, he said, has collaborated with other institutions such as Dialyze Direct to help reduce the high risk of kidney diseases associated with drinking contaminated water.



According to him, it is imperative for every child and adult to have good water especially when the world has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon that requires the washing of hands to prevent contraction of the virus.



“We have been doing this for years and it is something we will continue to do despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its limitations. Everybody deserves water; good, clean water and we find pleasure in providing it,” he added.



Currently, Easy Water for Everyone serves some communities in West Africa by providing pure water to 16,000 people across 35 villages.

The NGO is also capable of producing in excess of 50,000 litres of pure water daily.



The organization’s drive is to serve many communities in Africa that are often overlooked due to their remote location and lack of infrastructure.