Source: GNA

Eastern regional police directs lorry stations to enforce the wearing of nose-masks

File photo of the Eastern Region Police Station

The Eastern Regional Police command has directed all commercial lorry stations including; the GPRTU, Protoa and others to enforce the wearing of nose masks for all passengers, drivers and their lorry mates

It is a measure to contain spread of the coronavirus.



Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who made this known in an interview said floating drivers who did not have stations would be monitored by the various police checkpoints to ensure that the wearing of the nose mask was strictly observed.



He said in line with the President's directive, wearing of the nose masks was mandatory and not optional and cautioned the public not to wait for the police or others to tell them to wear masks for their own safety and that of the public.



Meanwhile, GNA observed at the various lorry stations that Passengers traveling from Koforidua to various parts of the region and outside were masked up, but not under strict enforcement, since some passengers were seen in vehicles without mask.



It was also observed that the handwashing protocol had gone down since most of the stations visited had no handwashing stations and traders who sold at the stations were also not in nose masks.



Mr James Tevi, a secretary at the Ho lorry station said passengers without nose masks were not given tickets or allowed to board a vehicle and urge the security agencies to help them enforce it to the latter since some people still refused to wear the nose mask.



Another person who spoke on anonymity at the Somanya station said they only asked passengers to wear the masks, but most of them refused and because there was several stations competing for passengers, they overlook those without nose masks and allow them to board their vehicles.



He also called for strict enforcement from the security agencies, which would ensure that all the lorry stations complied with the directive.