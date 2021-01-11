Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

Eastern region records 425 road accident deaths

More than 332 people also suffered various degrees of injuries within the same period

An overall of 425 lives got lost through road accidents in Eastern Region in 2020 as against 289 deaths recorded in 2019.



More than 332 people also suffered various degrees of injuries within the same period.



Out of the 425 deaths, 109 were pedestrians, indicating a slight increase as compared to 101 pedestrian deaths in 2019.



Police Chief Superintendent Mr Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, Eastern Regional Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



He noted that there was an increase in road accidents and deaths in 2020 as compared to 2019, which he attributed to “break-in road checks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



He expressed worry at the rate of road accidents and deaths, particularly that of motorcycles and tricycles.



He said that police checks and reports showed that most drivers had no valid licences and sounded a caution that the law would deal with such drivers who are caught.



He urged pedestrians to be careful on the road and adhere to the road traffic regulations, adding that, the road traffic regulations were not binding on drivers alone but all road users.



Mr Ahiatafu cautioned the public against jaywalking and said people crossing the road while on phone posed danger to their lives and others.



He said the MTTD would continue to build institutional collaborations with stakeholders like the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, GPRTU and National Road Safety Authority to ensure safety on the roads.



Meanwhile, he has indicated that police checks had resumed ensuring drivers complied with road traffic regulations.