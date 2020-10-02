Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Eastern region has 1,481 projects – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that there are 1,481 ongoing projects in the Eastern Region with 768 completed and 713 ongoing.



The President added that out of the 768 completed projects, 402 are under the education sector, 48 of them under housing, 40 under the road sector and 201 of them underwater and sanitation sector.



With the 713 ongoing projects, the President disclosed that 215 of them were under the education sector, 54 under the housing sector, 30 under road sector, 294 underwater and sanitation sector.



The President made the disclosure on Thursday whiles addressing the Eastern Regional House of chiefs.



“Under the principal activities being undertaken by my government which includes the agenda 111 to build District hospital for districts without hospitals. In the Eastern Region, the Districts going to benefit from it are, Atiwa East and West, Asuogyaman, Ayensuano, Birim South, Afram Plains South, Upper West Akim, Fanteakwa South and the Asene Manso Akroso,” the President added.



Additionally, he opined that the hospitals will be fully equipped with 100 beds capacity and all the appropriate infrastructure accommodation for medical personnel.



Meanwhile, he assured the chiefs from the region for his continuous support for the traditional rulers and in maintaining peace and stability throughout the country.

