Eastern Regional Minister to contest New Juaben North NPP Primaries

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: GNA

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister has successfully submitted his nomination form to contest the NPP Primaries of the New Juaben North constituency, come January 27, 2024.



The Minister, a former two-time member of Parliament for Mpraeso constituency lost the 3rd re-election bid in the 2020 Primaries to Yaw Opoku Ansah, who subsequently won the seat for the NPP.



President Akufo-Addo appointed Acheampong as the Eastern Regional Minister in 2021 after he lost out on his third parliamentary attempt.



Submitting his nomination, he declared, “People are wondering if I have the right to contest here, I am a true royal of Koforidua-Effiduase and so I have every right to contest to serve my people.”



The New Juaben North constituency is described as a stronghold of the NPP since 1992. Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, held the seat as the MP for four terms and handed over to Nana Adjei Boateng, a former New Juaben MCE and deputy Local Government Minister who has indicated not to contest again after three successful terms.



Acheampong mentioned that if given the nod, he would build on the solid foundation of the two notable predecessors who had left indelible landmarks in the constituency.



The Minister was accompanied by a large crowd of party functionaries and faithful to the constituency office and later addressed them.