Eastern Region to become research and innovation hub under my administration - Alan

Politics of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, has made a solemn commitment to designate the Eastern Region as Ghana's premier research and innovation hub if elected president on December 7, 2024.



Mr. Kyerematen conveyed this pledge to the chiefs and people of the Eastern Region during his market tour, which took him to seven communities, namely Nwasam, Kade, Adeiso, Akwatia, Suhum, Asamankesse, and Koforidua, in the region on Thursday, March 20, 2024.



The tour was aimed at engaging the market women to understand their challenges.



Highlighting the region's vast potential, Alan Kyerematen emphasized its suitability for transformation into a research and innovation hub within the West African sub-region, citing its existing concentration of research centres affiliated with the University of Ghana.



He underscored the region's unique attributes, including abundant land and diverse ethnic demographics.



Alan Kyerematen articulated his vision to replicate the success of the Research Triangle and Silicon Valley in the United States of America, leveraging technology to drive national development.



He stressed that realizing this vision hinges on the people of the Eastern Region turning out in large numbers to vote for him in the upcoming elections.



Mr. Kyerematen underscored the importance of electing him to bring about the desired transformation.



Explaining his decision to run as an independent candidate, he criticized both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to meet the electorate's expectations over the years.



He lamented their shared track record of resorting to International Monetary Fund (IMF) interventions after successive terms in power.



Alan Kyerematen urged Ghanaians to reconsider their voting patterns, advocating for a shift toward his candidacy to usher in the transformation needed for the country's progress.