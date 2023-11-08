Eastern Region: Man commits suicide in his room at Daiasem

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

A young man believed to be in his early thirties identified as Yaw Christopher, has been found hanging dead in his room at Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region.



The suicide incident occurred on November 8, 2023.



Residents of Dabiasem were jolted by the grim discovery of Yaw Christopher’s lifeless body in his room at about 10:00 am where he had allegedly taken his own life by hanging.



According to residents, Yaw Christopher had been present in his room throughout the previous afternoon showing no visible sign of depression.



His lifeless body has been transported to St. Joseph’s Mortuary in Effiduase for subsequent examination and post-mortem procedures.



The circumstances surrounding this untimely loss are currently under investigation by Effiduase District Police Command.