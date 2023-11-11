Eastern Region: Angry youth assault, lash corpse in New Abirem

Regional News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A horrifying incident has shaken the community of New Abirem in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region, where the lifeless body of Malik Abacha, a man believed to be in his late 30s, was subjected to brutal treatment by enraged youth.



The distressing incident occurred on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, following a reported misunderstanding between the youth and the deceased’s family.



Allegations surfaced, with the youth accusing Malik of involvement in money rituals, commonly known as Sakawa, and various other crimes in the area.



They vowed to take matters into their own hands before allowing the deceased to be buried.



Initial reports indicated that the family, aware of the plot of the youth, hired bouncers and police for Malik’s burial.



However, tensions heightened, leading to a confrontation with the angry youth who obstructed the burial by setting up roadblocks.



The intervention of the Abirem District Police commander became necessary to restore order.



Despite the efforts to maintain peace, the situation took a dark turn as the youth launched a violent attack on the corpse at the cemetery during the burial proceedings.



In a disturbing act captured on video, the coffin with the inscription “Holy Bible” was forcefully knocked to the ground, and the corpse was mercilessly lashed by the angry mob.



The coffin lay destroyed as the lifeless body was subjected to the shocking assault.



A member of the bereaved family vehemently condemned the act, expressing strong disapproval of the violent demonstration by the youth.



The family member stressed that such actions are unacceptable and called for the investigation and arrest of the perpetrators.