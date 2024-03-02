Eastern Region: 3 illegal miners die in galamsey pit collapse at Kobriso Romanmu

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

A galamsey pit collapse incident at Kobriso Romanmu community in the Denkyembuor District, Eastern Region, has claimed the lives of three (3) illegal miners.



The victims have been identified as Kwasi Darkwa, aged 24, Kofi Asante, aged 30, and Yaw Ibrahim, aged 39.



According to reports, one of the victims was discovered on February 29, by police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



The remaining two bodies were recovered on March 1, 2024.



The bodies have been transported to the St. Dominic Hospital morgue in Akwatia.



The police have since initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain the cause of the deaths.