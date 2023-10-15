Eastern, Ashanti NDC youth wings prepare to join clean-up exercise at Mahama’s office

Politics of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The youth wings of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions have announced their intention to join the ‘clean-up’ exercise around the Office of former President, John Mahama on November 16, 2023.



This development coincides with the ‘Fixing the Country Movement’ plans to occupy the office of the former President the same day, over the Airbus corruption allegations.



The ‘Fixing the Country Movement’ stated that if they perceive a lack of progress in the Airbus Corruption investigations involving John Mahama, they will proceed with occupying his office to picket.



They consider any nonchalant approach to the Airbus corruption affair as unacceptable and are calling on relevant parties to take immediate action.

Ernest Owusu Bempah, the convener of “Fixing the Country Movement,” claims they have received permission from the police to picket around the office of the former President.



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Youth wing of the NDC chose a different path for the same day.



They also stated their plans to organise a clean-up exercise, offering an alternative approach to the day’s activities.



The decision to engage in a clean-up exercise on November 16, 2023, has been described as a collective choice by the youth organisers of the NDC in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions.



They intend to mobilise and equip the youth of the party with weeding tools and transport them to the vicinity of the former President’s office to participate in the clean-up activity.



The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, told Starr News: “It is a united decision by the youth wing of the party. It is so sad that the former president doesn’t have residency in the Eastern region. I am sure if his residence was in the Eastern region the guy wouldn’t have said that because there is no sense in it. Who is he to picket around the office of John Mahama for what? He needs to know his limit and if he has not been shown his limit I am sure that day he will know his limit.”



He added “I am throwing a challenge to him and I am daring him. If he is a man and he has two balls he should dare to walk around the corners of John Mahama’s office. We will meet him squarely. We are going to do a clean-up exercise. I will go with my cutlass or whatever weapon I have to help me weed around the house of Mahama. I will carry it along and if he dares to join the exercise I will treat him like an enemy. The Eastern Region will be fully represented with cutlasses. I will treat Owusu Bempah like a snake when I see him around because we are going to clean everywhere and kill all snakes.”



Osman Abdullah Nabali, the Ashanti Regional youth organiser also added: “We took it as a national youth program, not a regional youth program. Our brother Amos is organising from Greater Accra. I will be organising from the Ashanti Region and I know Bilibo will be organising from the Eastern Region. I don’t know how many of the security personnel they will bring. They have to bring all the police in Greater Accra to protect them, if not we will weed them.”



The youth organisers expressed their strong disapproval of the intended occupation of Mahama’s office during the sidelines of the inauguration of the Eastern Regional Youth Working Committees of the opposition NDC.



The 25-member Eastern Regional youth wing working committee is chaired by Osei Bonsu Alexander.



Other sub-committees such as Events and Media, Finance and Welfare are chaired by Samuel Bossman, Isaac Senior Damptey and Eryk Kwasi Agyapong respectively.

Osman Ayariga, a deputy national youth organiser who oversaw the inauguration of the committees, encouraged committee members to be innovative and work within the framework of the party’s constitution to help the NDC secure victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



He warned them never to attempt to usurp the powers of the elected executives of the party but rather work in collaboration with them.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



