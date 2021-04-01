Easter message to the nation

Religion of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Pentecostal Council

The President and the entire National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wish all Ghanaians a happy Easter celebration.



As we celebrate this year’s Easter in the midst of a pandemic, let us in humility reflect on the love of God, which He exhibited through the suffering, death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



This reflection of God’s great love towards mankind should lead us as individuals and as a nation to admit our shortcomings and towards genuine repentance so as to embrace the Grace of God and Salvation Which He has freely offered to us.



As we count our blessings one by one as a nation and as individuals, let us remind ourselves of the significance of Easter, the demonstration of God’s greatest gift of love to humanity through the death of His Only Begotten Son Jesus Christ for the remission of our sins. As the Bible says in Romans 5:8, “… God Demonstrates His own Love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ Died for us”.



Let us as a Nation emerging out of a rancorous period of political disagreements and extreme partisanship allow this Love of God to permeate every aspect of our national life by demonstrating that Spirit of Love and Reconciliation towards one another, just as God reconciled the world to Himself through our Lord Jesus Christ as stated in 2 Corinthians 5:18-20, “All this is from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: that God was reconciling the world to Himself in Christ, not counting men’s sins against them.



And He Has Committed to us the message of reconciliation. We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His Appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s Behalf: Be reconciled to God”.



It is within this context that we wish to send out to all Ghanaians our message of love, peace, reconciliation and goodwill during this festive season.



While at this, let us also remind ourselves that the COVID-19 Pandemic is still with us in a more virulent form and so the need to remain vigilant by strictly observing all the recommended protection protocols such as the strict wearing of nose masks in public, observance of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap under running water and regular use of hand sanitizers while taking full advantage of the ongoing vaccination exercise.



To all our member Churches in particular and all Christians in general, let us strictly observe all the protocols relating to Church service during the entire Easter celebration as contained in the recently released Joint Pastoral Letter by the Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana.



As we travel to our various towns, villages and hamlets to celebrate Easter, we appeal to all to celebrate in moderation, eschewing all vices that may end up in disaster. We urge all motorists to be extra patient, tolerant and cautious to avoid needless accidents, injuries and deaths on our roads. We also urge the Police to enforce road traffic regulations to prevent or minimize road accidents during this period.



May this Easter imbue in us the Love and Sacrifice of Christ, which He demonstrated on the Cross for all humanity, and may we follow His Example.

God Richly Bless us all.