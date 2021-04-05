Easter in Coronavirus: Mask on, social distancing, this isn’t our ‘normal’ Easter - Ghanaians

Religion of Monday, 5 April 2021

Easters remains one of the most important Christian festivals which marks the resurrection of Christ Jesus from death.



During the celebration, believers converge at churches to observe Palm Sunday, the resurrection of Christ from death on the third day after His crucifixion.



Christians in Ghana and around the world for the second year marked the celebration in a pandemic that has halted church activities and claimed the lives of millions globally.



But how has COVID-19 affected religious events?



According to some members of the Grace Presbyterian Church, Westlands, who spoke to GhanaWeb's Paulina Dedaa Opoku, they miss the “normal times” where they could organise huge conventions and spend extra hours in the presence of God.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the effect of COVID-19 on Easter celebrations, Dzidzor Azum noted that “This is not the usual Easter that we know due to Covid. I did even realized that we are marking Easter until I saw people with the palm branches. Covid had made everything calm and quiet. Unlike Christmas, you could feel it but Easter was quite unlike the previous years.”



Another by the name Eugene Tetteh-Fio who was grateful for the opportunity to at least spend 2 hours in church intimated, “This year's Easter was better than last year’s. In 2020 we were in lockdown and so it was a new experience for us as we had to stay home and watch pre-recorded sermons but one year on things are beginning to look better. This year at least we have been able to physically meet at the chapel."



Whereas one might say that Christians in Ghana were quite fortunate to celebrate Easter in churches amidst restrictions, some countries enforced lockdown on their citizens during the holidays due to a surge in Coronavirus cases.



Juliet Asamoah a member of Grace Presby expressed faith in a better situation come next year.



“We hope the covid will be gone by next year so we can enjoy Easter and go on with our normal way of celebrating Palm Sunday and the rest.”



However, she was quick to add that “comparing this year to last year’s celebrations which we celebrated it with our families, this year we were at church and we are enjoying it.”





Recollecting previous Easter celebrations before the unset of COVID-19 in Ghana, Nickolas Appiah Twum averred “Palm Sunday is my favourite part of Easter it reminds me of when I was a kid... we hope that by next year things will go back to normal... we can hug and shake hands.





“My favourite part of the celebration has always been Easter Sunday where we all jubilate and wear our white outfits and also Easter Monday’s but unfortunately we can’t do all that because we are trying to prevent the outbreak,” Eugene Tetteh-Fio added.





Observing COVID-19 protocols at Churches



Prior to the Easter festivities, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo charged all and sundry to respect the laid down protocols by imposing a 2-hour service for all church activities.



In 1 Samuel 15:22, the Holy Bible reads “… Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice…” and as church checks at various churches confirmed that authorities were ensuring that safety protocols which include, wearing of a nose mask, handwashing and social distancing were followed to the latter.



“My church has been consistent in observing the Covid protocols. The ushers ensure that you wash your hands, there is even a mat that sanitizes the sole of your heels before your temperature is checked. We also do seat numbering, you have to register before you come,” said Dzidzor Azum.



Edmond Robertson also added: “My church is following every protocol. You’ll be made to wash your hands, details of members are also taken so in cases where they’ll have to track you, they can.”



“By next year it should get better... it must get better. It has brought us apart, I am hopeful that it will get better by next year.”